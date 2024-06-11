MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 740 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.26. 766,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

