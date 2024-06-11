MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 35,449 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 134,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,880 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.09. 15,239,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,246,385. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

