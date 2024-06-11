MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

