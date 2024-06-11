MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 593,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

