MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 836.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

