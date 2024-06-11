MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. 817,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,547. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

