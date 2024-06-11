MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 101,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 85,285 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 56,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 1,005,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,318,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $536.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

