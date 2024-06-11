MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 19,529 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 132,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

