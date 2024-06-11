MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 84,394 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

