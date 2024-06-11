MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,501 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

