MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.06. 77,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,246. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.99 and its 200-day moving average is $448.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

