Meter Governance Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and $271,135.40 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,951,741 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,182 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,945,327 with 33,252,342 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.09591915 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $220,665.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.