Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises approximately 10.2% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Trading Up 1.1 %

MEDP stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.68. 140,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

