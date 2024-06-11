Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954,068 shares during the period. Mattel comprises 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $117,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mattel by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 1,004,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

