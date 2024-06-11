Mark L. Reuss Sells 35,142 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 21,176,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,153,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

