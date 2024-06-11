Manta Network (MANTA) Price Tops $1.44

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $468.61 million and approximately $44.64 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.49317619 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $34,371,268.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

