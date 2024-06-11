Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lyft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

