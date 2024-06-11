Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.22. Lufax shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 688,210 shares traded.

Lufax Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,330,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lufax by 39.4% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 230,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 25.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

