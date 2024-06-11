LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.87. 16,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 434,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Strs Ohio raised its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

