Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Up 1.8%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.44. 13,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $700.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.