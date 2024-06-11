Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.15. 186,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

