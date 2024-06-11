LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Financial Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 118.81%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $12.98 million 1.04 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -1.31 Stronghold Digital Mining $85.22 million 0.65 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.76

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats LM Funding America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

