Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of -156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -230.77%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

