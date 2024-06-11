Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.50. 236,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,067,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

