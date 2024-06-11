Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

AXON stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

