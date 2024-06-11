Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for about 1.6% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

