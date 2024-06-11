Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 7,567,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

