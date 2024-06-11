LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.56

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.56 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 1854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

