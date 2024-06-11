LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LCII opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. LCI Industries has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.