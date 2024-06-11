Lake Street Capital Raises Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target to $85.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182 in the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

