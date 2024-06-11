L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $8.84 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.6% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $209.64. The company had a trading volume of 845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,568. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

