L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $5.01 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.6% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $4,976,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.