L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,000. CRH comprises about 7.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,825,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 3,318,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

