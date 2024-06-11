Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,343 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.33% of Kontoor Brands worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

