Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stake Raised by Mill Road Capital Management LLC

Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up 13.0% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 393,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

