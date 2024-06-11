Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up about 9.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRP. TD Securities cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,827. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 326.67%.

