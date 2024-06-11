Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.09

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.09 and last traded at C$36.84, with a volume of 121552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

