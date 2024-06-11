Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,392 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KYN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 400,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

