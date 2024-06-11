Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stake Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kadant worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.25. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,693 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

