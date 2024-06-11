Junto Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516,377 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $119,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $66.97. 21,660,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

