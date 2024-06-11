Junto Capital Management LP Sells 99,714 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,714 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

WDAY traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.