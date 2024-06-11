Junto Capital Management LP Sells 138,375 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138,375 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $76,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.03. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,870 shares of company stock valued at $177,970,848 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.