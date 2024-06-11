Junto Capital Management LP Purchases 543,942 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,942 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $55,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. 2,883,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

