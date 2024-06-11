Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,364,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,788.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,646.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,554.26. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

