Junto Capital Management LP Has $93.52 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for approximately 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of Valvoline worth $93,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.70. 752,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

