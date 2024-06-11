Junto Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,560 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $152.69. 1,783,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,969. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

