Junto Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,789,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADP traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.64. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

