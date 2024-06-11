JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 308,321 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.