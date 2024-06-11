JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $140.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

