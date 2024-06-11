Jones Road Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund accounts for 0.1% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIF remained flat at $14.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.